Post-Harvest Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Post Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the post-harvest treatment market. As per TBRC’s post-harvest treatment market forecast, the post-harvest treatment market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.2 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.

An increase in awareness of post-harvest treatments is expected to propel the post-harvest treatment market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest post-harvest treatment market share. Major players in the market include JBT Corporation, Syngenta, Nufarm, AgroFresh, Decco, Bayer, Pace International, Xeda International, Fomesa Fruitech, Citrosol, Post Harvest Solution Ltd., Januaryssen PMP.

Post-Harvest Treatment Market Segments
1) By Type: Coatings, Ethylene Blockers, Fungicides, Cleaners, Sanitizers, Sprout Inhibitors

2) By Application: Fruits, Vegetables

This type of harvest treatment refer to a variety of products that are treated before storage in order to reduce spoilage and improve appearance and marketability. This type of harvesting treatment mainly focuses on the treatment methods for fresh fruits and vegetables through crop treatments such as degrading, curing, wax coating, and application of growth regulators. These treatments are also effective in reducing cooling damage in refrigerated storage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Post-Harvest Treatment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Post-Harvest Treatment Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

