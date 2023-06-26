Perfume Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 | Size to Reach US$ 50.4 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.05%

Perfume market

Global perfume market size reached US$ 35.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.4 Billion by 2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Global perfume market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨

How Big is the Perfume Market?

The global perfume market size reached US$ 35.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% during 2023-2028.

What is Perfume?

Perfume represents a fragrant liquid that is prepared by combining aroma compounds, water, essential oils, alcohol, solvents, and fixatives. It is designed based on various scent families, such as musk, green, floral, woody, oriental, amber, herbaceous, etc. Perfumes have become an essential requirement and are used daily. They aid in enhancing the overall personality of a person by delivering a pleasant fragrance to the human body. In addition to this, perfumes influence the behavior, perception, mood, emotions, and thoughts of an individual. As a result, they are extensively available in hypermarkets, specialty stores, supermarkets, online channels, etc., across the globe.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/perfume-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Perfume Industry?

The elevating product demand, on account of the rising willingness of men and women to improve their essence, is among the primary factors driving the perfume market. Besides this, the growing popularity of authentic elements, including oud, musk, amber, exotic flowers, etc., that have a warm and rich oriental aroma is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, national and international perfume houses are putting up their bases across the globe and are increasingly serving their products to the population by introducing contemporary fragrances and incorporating traditional oriental notes, which, in turn, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the development of devices that assist the consumers in making personal fragrances by combining several aromas, spices, and essential oils is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of personal grooming, urbanization, and Western influences and the escalating need for youth-oriented and exotic scents among the masses are expected to bolster the perfume market in the coming years.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=631&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Perfume Market?

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Avon Products Inc.

• Natura Cosméticos SA

• Chanel SA

• Coty Inc.

• LVMH

• L'Oréal SA.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on perfume type, category, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Perfume Type:

• Premium Perfume Products

• Mass Perfume Products

Based on Category:

• Female Fragrances

• Male Fragrances

• Unisex Fragrances

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Speciality stores

• Departmental stores

• Online stores

• Hypermarkets & supermarkets

• Others

Regional Insights:

• Brazil

• United States

• Germany

• France

• Russia

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=631&flag=C

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.