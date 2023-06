Perfume Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 | Size to Reach US$ 50.4 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.05%

Perfume market

Global perfume market size reached US$ 35.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.4 Billion by 2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled โ€œ๐๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–.โ€ The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Global perfume market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

๐™๐™š๐™ฅ๐™ค๐™ง๐™ฉ ๐™ƒ๐™ž๐™œ๐™๐™ก๐™ž๐™œ๐™๐™ฉ๐™จ

How Big is the Perfume Market?

The global perfume market size reached US$ 35.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% during 2023-2028.

What is Perfume?

Perfume represents a fragrant liquid that is prepared by combining aroma compounds, water, essential oils, alcohol, solvents, and fixatives. It is designed based on various scent families, such as musk, green, floral, woody, oriental, amber, herbaceous, etc. Perfumes have become an essential requirement and are used daily. They aid in enhancing the overall personality of a person by delivering a pleasant fragrance to the human body. In addition to this, perfumes influence the behavior, perception, mood, emotions, and thoughts of an individual. As a result, they are extensively available in hypermarkets, specialty stores, supermarkets, online channels, etc., across the globe.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/perfume-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Perfume Industry?

The elevating product demand, on account of the rising willingness of men and women to improve their essence, is among the primary factors driving the perfume market. Besides this, the growing popularity of authentic elements, including oud, musk, amber, exotic flowers, etc., that have a warm and rich oriental aroma is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, national and international perfume houses are putting up their bases across the globe and are increasingly serving their products to the population by introducing contemporary fragrances and incorporating traditional oriental notes, which, in turn, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the development of devices that assist the consumers in making personal fragrances by combining several aromas, spices, and essential oils is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of personal grooming, urbanization, and Western influences and the escalating need for youth-oriented and exotic scents among the masses are expected to bolster the perfume market in the coming years.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=631&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Perfume Market?

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.

โ€ข Avon Products Inc.

โ€ข Natura Cosmรฉticos SA

โ€ข Chanel SA

โ€ข Coty Inc.

โ€ข LVMH

โ€ข L'Orรฉal SA.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on perfume type, category, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Perfume Type:

โ€ข Premium Perfume Products

โ€ข Mass Perfume Products

Based on Category:

โ€ข Female Fragrances

โ€ข Male Fragrances

โ€ข Unisex Fragrances

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

โ€ข Speciality stores

โ€ข Departmental stores

โ€ข Online stores

โ€ข Hypermarkets & supermarkets

โ€ข Others

Regional Insights:

โ€ข Brazil

โ€ข United States

โ€ข Germany

โ€ข France

โ€ข Russia

๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚ & ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=631&flag=C

Key Highlights of The Report:

โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข SWOT Analysis

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.