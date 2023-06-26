Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the assisted reproductive technology market. As per TBRC’s assisted reproductive technology market forecast, the assisted reproductive technology market size is predicted to reach a value of $75.64 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.1% through the forecast period.

The rising number of infertility cases is expected to foster the assisted reproductive technology market demand in the coming years. Europe is expected to hold the largest assisted reproductive technology market share. Major assisted reproductive technology market leaders include Cooper Surgical Inc., Ferring B.V., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Merck KGaA, Genea Limited, California Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, OvaScience Inc., Bloom IVF Centre, Vitrolife, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Nidacon International AB, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Cook Medical, INVO Bioscience.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segments

1) By Diagnosis: Ovulation Testing, Hysterosalpingography, Ovarian Reserve Testing, Genetic Testing

2) By Procedure Type: Fresh Non-Donor, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Embryo Or Egg Banking

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Other End-Users

This type of reproductive technology is based on the surgical removal of eggs from women’s ovaries and then fusing them with men’s sperm in the laboratory to create embryos. These embryos are then inserted back into the woman’s body. ART uses donor eggs, donor sperm, or previously stored frozen embryos. This type of reproductive technology (ART) is used for the treatment of infertility in either eggs or embryos.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

