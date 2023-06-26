Derby Barracks / Possession of Regulated Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5002979

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2023 1804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 Derby Line, Point of Entry

VIOLATION: Possession of a Regulated Drug

ACCUSED: Sheila Gray

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time US Border Patrol and Customs reported a female entered the United Stated with an illicit drug. Sheila Gray was identified as being in possession of the drug. Gray was issued a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/23 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881