Derby Barracks / Possession of Regulated Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002979
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/25/2023 1804 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 Derby Line, Point of Entry
VIOLATION: Possession of a Regulated Drug
ACCUSED: Sheila Gray
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time US Border Patrol and Customs reported a female entered the United Stated with an illicit drug. Sheila Gray was identified as being in possession of the drug. Gray was issued a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/23 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881