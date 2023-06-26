Derby Barracks / DUI, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002980
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/26/23 @ 0026 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Terrace Dr, Derby, VT
VIOLATIONS:
DUI #2
Unlawful Mischief
Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Steven Lontine
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: Michelle Allen
AGE:28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report a male was intoxicated and tore up their driveway with a tractor. Investigation revealed Steven Lontine was operating a John Deere Tractor on Terrace Dr when he dug up a driveway to place a plastic pipe on top of a culvert, causing property damage. Lontine showed several signs of impairment and was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
