Derby Barracks / DUI, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 23A5002980

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/26/23 @ 0026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Terrace Dr, Derby, VT

VIOLATIONS:

              DUI #2

              Unlawful Mischief

              Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

 

ACCUSED: Steven Lontine                                         

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: Michelle Allen

AGE:28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report a male was intoxicated and tore up their driveway with a tractor. Investigation revealed Steven Lontine was operating a John Deere Tractor on Terrace Dr when he dug up a driveway to place a plastic pipe on top of a culvert, causing property damage. Lontine showed several signs of impairment and was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   07/11/2023 @ 0830 hours     

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

