Food Preservatives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Food Preservatives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Food Preservatives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s food preservatives market forecast, the food preservatives market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3.37 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.4percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global food preservatives industry is due to the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food owing to busy lifestyles. North America region is expected to hold the largest food preservatives market share. Major food preservatives companies include Kerry Group, Dupont De Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Corbion N.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company.
Food Preservatives Market Segments
● By Type: Synthetic, Natural
● By Function: Anti-Microbial, Anti-Oxidant, Chelating Agents, Enzyme Attackers
● By Application: Beverages, Oils And Fats, Bakery, Dairy And Frozen Products, Snacks, Meat, Poultry, Confectionery, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Food preservatives are chemicals or natural ingredients that are used to preserve food from any kind of spoilage and bacterial impact. Food preservatives can be toxic and non-toxic depending on the degree of toxicity they exert on food and are used in different food processing levels.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Food Preservatives Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Food Preservatives Market Size And Growth
…
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
