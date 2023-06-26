Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Polymethyl Methacrylate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polymethyl methacrylate market. As per TBRC’s polymethyl methacrylate market forecast, the polymethyl methacrylate global market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.77 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) in the electronic and automobile industries is contributing to the growth of the polymethyl methacrylate market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest polymethyl methacrylate market share. Major players in the polymethyl methacrylate market include Arkema SA (France), Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), CHI MEI Corporation (Taiwan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Polycasa N.V. (Belgium), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation.

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Segments

1) By Form: Extruded Sheet, Cast Acrylic Sheet, Pellets, Beads

2) By End User Industries: Buildings and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Signs and Displays, Other End User Industries

3) By Grade: General Purpose Grade, Optical Grade

This type of methacrylate is used as a substitute for glass in products such as illuminated signs, skylights, shatterproof windows, and aircraft canopies. This type of methacrylate is a synthetic polymer that is hardened at room temperature and has low strength and low toxicity. PMMA is used in various industries, such as automotive, electronics, construction, signs and displays, and sanitary ware.

