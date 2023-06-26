E-Prescribing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

E-Prescribing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's E-Prescribing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “E-Prescribing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s e-prescribing market forecast, the e-prescribing market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.92 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 24.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global e-prescribing industry is due to the rising focus on reducing medical errors. North America region is expected to hold the largest e-prescribing market share. Major e-prescribing companies include Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Athenahealth, Relay Health.

E-Prescribing Market Segments

● By Component: Solutions, Services

● By Deployment: Web And Cloud Based, On-Premise

● By End-User: Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, Pharmaceuticals

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6938&type=smp

E-prescribing refers to a technological framework that allows physicians and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions.

Read More On The E-Prescribing Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-prescribing-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. E-Prescribing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. E-Prescribing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacies-and-healthcare-stores-global-market-report

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-tourisms-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model