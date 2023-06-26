Male Toiletries Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers male toiletries market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s male toiletries market forecast, the male toiletries market size is predicted to reach a value of $32.02 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8% through the forecast period.

The rise in population globally is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Beiersdorf AG, L’Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Molton Brown Limited, Vi-John Group, Unilever PLC, Edgewell Personal Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natura & Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson.

Male Toiletries Market Segments

1) By Product: Deodorants, Haircare Products, Skincare Products, Shower Products

2) By Type: Mass Products, Premium Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Other Distribution Channels

These types of toiletries are consumer products used by males for overall personal hygiene and beautification. Males are paying more attention to fashion, appearance enhancement, and image consciousness. So, they are spending money on various toiletry products such as shaving products, facial cleansers, deodorants, skin care products, exfoliators, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, and others.

