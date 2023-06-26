Amusing Tangle of ‘Coming of Age’ Stories Centuries Apart Unfolds in "The Blacksmith's Arm"
Keith L. Wright portrays life, times, struggles of English youths across the ages expanded in a relaxed way.PRINCES RISBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amusing Tangle of ‘Coming of Age’ Stories Centuries Apart Unfolds in "The Blacksmith's Arm"
Keith L. Wright portrays life, times, struggles of English youths across the ages expanded in a relaxed way.
With his novel author Keith L. Wright depicts the problems young men face, following two English men whose lives are separated by centuries, , one in the life of King Charles I and the other in the life of King Charles III, to show the universality of these issues and how, as the adage says, "the more things change the more they stay the same." In "The Blacksmith's Arm" readers will get an interesting glimpse of England across the centuries, living through pivotal periods in history as well as everyday life moments, from the perspective of two lads simply trying to make their way and deal with the hardships before them.
Two young men both called John, living centuries apart, experience the ups and downs that most lads their age face. Awkwardness with girls, longing for intimacy, trying to fit in, contending with the expectations of their family and peers, while struggling to be independent and making an honest living. All while various historic events unfold around them are presented in an unusual and amusing way. One is a blacksmith's son around the time of the English Civil War and the other is the son of the publican of The Blacksmith Arms public house at the start of the 21st century.
Despite their differences, readers will see that much remains the same, as both go through turbulent times while passing their days at the forge or the pub, hearing the stories of visitors and strangers and being stirred by these tales. Both wind up leaving their family homes out of anger as well as a longing to find something, without totally knowing the exact causes of these drives that motivate so many youths trying to find their place in a wide world. Unfortunately they get caught in violence, one becoming a soldier for Cromwell, another serving as a police officer during the 2011 riots.
While the violence seems overwhelming and the days grow dark, both find hope in the love of a woman, but their existences still remain precarious. Though history seems to repeat itself, at the same time the old certainties they took for granted in their daily lives also ebb away, putting them in uncharted territories. Their highs and lows, mistakes and triumphs, are chronicled in this insightful and introspective tale about the journey of youth and manhood and the changes of the centuries.
About the Author
Keith L. Wright lives in England and worked in the West End of London during the 1970s, having no shortage of memorable experiences from dining at the Playboy or Penthouse club, rubbing shoulders with The Beatles or The Rolling Stones in the first ever Hard Rock Cafe, and more. He has seen the development of the UK from the 70s to the new millennium. Over the years he has moved to Croydon, Jersey in the Channel Islands, Birmingham, and a small village in Devon in the West Country. He has observed the people of all these very different parts of England and learned their different cultures and ways of life. Regularly moving from his home in Buckinghamshire and to a property in the Canary Islands, he has a keen view of people's attitudes to life.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
email us here