PowerPatent Unveils New Section 112 Diagnostics for Enhanced AI Patent Drafting Accuracy at the LegalGeek Conference

PowerPatent Logo Bao Tran presents at Boston Global Forum 2-28-2023 Powerpatent to present at Emerging Tech Venture Summit Launch Your Startup and protect your GTM plan

PowerPatent Unveils New Section 112 Diagnostics for Enhanced Patent Drafting Accuracy at the LegalGeek Conference in Chicago, IL

PowerPatent's 112 feature enables patent professionals to apply AI to help draft applications with enhanced accuracy and quality. We streamline the drafting process, saving valuable time and effort.” — Jack Clark, Director of Business Development

CHICAGO, IL, US, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent, a trailblazer in legal technology solutions, is thrilled to introduce its groundbreaking Section 112 Diagnostics feature. This cutting-edge offering empowers inventors and attorneys to achieve unprecedented accuracy and compliance with Section 112 requirements during the patent drafting process. PowerPatent's Section 112 Diagnostics feature harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms to provide comprehensive diagnostics for critical aspects, including element numbering consistency, claim support, antecedent basis check, and functional claiming.

Section 112 of the U.S. patent law sets forth the standards for the content and scope of patent claims, as well as the specification (i.e., the written description) of the patent application. The goal of Section 112 is to ensure that the patent application adequately describes and enables the invention and provides clear and definite claims.

There are two main types of Section 112 rejections:

Written Description Rejection: A written description rejection is issued when the patent examiner determines that the patent application's specification does not sufficiently describe the claimed invention. This means that the written description in the application does not provide enough detail, examples, or explanations to support the scope of the claimed invention. The examiner may argue that the specification lacks an adequate disclosure of the claimed features, elements, or embodiments, and therefore fails to meet the written description requirement.

Enablement Rejection: An enablement rejection is issued when the examiner determines that the patent application's specification does not enable a person skilled in the field of the invention to make and use the claimed invention without undue experimentation. In other words, the specification does not provide enough information, guidance, or examples for someone skilled in the field to replicate or implement the claimed invention. The enablement requirement ensures that the patent application enables the public to benefit from the invention by providing sufficient details and instructions for its practical implementation.

By leveraging AI-driven technology, PowerPatent's Section 112 Diagnostics feature significantly enhances the accuracy and quality of patent applications.

Key capabilities of this groundbreaking tool include:

Element Numbering Consistency: PowerPatent's advanced algorithms meticulously analyze patent drafts to ensure consistent element numbering throughout the application, eliminating discrepancies and enhancing clarity.

Claim Support Analysis: The AI-powered system analyzes claim language and associated descriptions to verify the adequacy of claim support. This helps prevent claim rejections and strengthens the overall patent application.

Antecedent Basis Check: PowerPatent's technology performs a thorough antecedent basis check, ensuring that every reference in the claims finds clear support in the description. This helps avoid ambiguities and enhances claim validity.

Functional Claiming Analysis: The Section 112 Diagnostics feature assesses functional claiming to ensure that functional language is properly supported and described with structures, meeting the requirements of enablement and definiteness.

"We are excited to introduce the Section 112 Diagnostics feature as part of our ongoing commitment to providing inventors and attorneys with cutting-edge legal technology solutions," said Jack Clark, Director of Business Development at PowerPatent. "This groundbreaking feature enables patent professionals to draft applications with enhanced accuracy, compliance, and quality. By automating the Section 112 analysis, we streamline the drafting process, saving valuable time and effort."

PowerPatent's Section 112 Diagnostics feature not only enhances accuracy but also facilitates compliance with patent examination standards, reducing the risk of costly rejections and appeals. This innovative tool empowers inventors and attorneys to create robust patent applications that meet the stringent requirements of Section 112.

The LegalGeek Conference is a premier gathering of over 600 senior thought leaders, decision-makers, and industry experts operating in the global IP market. The event serves as a hub for corporate executives, investors, deal makers, policy experts, and legal professionals to share insights, discuss emerging trends, and expand their professional networks. This year's conference will delve into critical issues, including technology convergence, resource restraints, licensing negotiations, collateralized lending, SEP disputes, the UPC, and more.

PowerPatent is at the forefront of providing cutting-edge generative AI technology for patent preparation and prosecution. By integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, PowerPatent's software automates many tasks traditionally performed by patent attorneys, streamlining the patent application process for inventors and attorneys alike. This advanced technology enables professionals to file patents faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. Furthermore, PowerPatent's generative AI technology accelerates the drafting of patent applications and offers advanced diagnostics, such as antecedent basis detection, claim support analysis, means plus function analysis, functional claiming analysis, Section 101 analysis, and more.

"We are thrilled to showcase PowerPatent at the LegalGeek Conference," stated Jack Clark, Director of Business Development at PowerPatent. "Our team has been dedicated to developing a platform that enhances the efficiency and accessibility of the patent application process for inventors and attorneys. We look forward to demonstrating our innovative technology to the esteemed attendees of the summit and connecting with potential investors and partners."

To learn more about PowerPatent and its groundbreaking solutions, visit www.powerpatent.com.

About PowerPatent

PowerPatent is a leading legal technology company that simplifies the patent application process for inventors and attorneys. The company's software harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to automate tasks traditionally performed by patent attorneys. This revolutionary approach enables inventors to file patents faster and more cost-effectively, empowering them to protect their innovative ideas. To explore PowerPatent's comprehensive suite of solutions, please visit www.powerpatent.com.

PowerPatent at LegalGeek 2023 in chicago