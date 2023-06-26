Potato Processing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Potato Processing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Potato Processing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Potato Processing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the potato processing market. As per TBRC’s potato processing market forecast, the potato processing market size is predicted to reach a value of $38.47 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.8% through the forecast period.

Growing consumer preferences for convenience foods to save time and effort are driving the potato processing market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, J.R. Simplot Company, Agristo NV, Farm Frites International B.V., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, J.R. Short Milling Company, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Idahoan Foods, LLC, Aviko B.V., Burts Potato Chips.

Potato Processing Market Segments

1) By Product: Frozen, Dehydrated, Chips And Snack Pellets, Other Products

2) By Application: Ready to Cook and Prepared Meals, Snacks, Food Additives in Soups, Gravies, Bakery, Desserts, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Food Services, Specialty Stores, Convenient Stores, Departmental Stores, Other Distribution Channels

This type of food processing refers to convenience potato products primarily made by washing, peeling, size reduction, and the removal of defective matter. These processing steps involve a wide combination of heat treatments, cooling, dehydration, and frying systems or freezing stages. Peeled potatoes are parboiled, air dried, par-fried, frozen, and packaged after blasting through cutting blades. After that, the completed products are packaged and stored based on product requirements.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Potato Processing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Potato Processing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Potato Processing Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

