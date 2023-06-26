Global Intelligent Power Module Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Intelligent Power Module Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Intelligent Power Module Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the intelligent power module market research. As per TBRC’s intelligent power module market forecast, the intelligent power module market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.06 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.6% through the forecast period.

Rising demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest intelligent power module market share. Major players in the market include Mitsubishi Electric, On Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Fuji Electric, Semikron, Rohm Semiconductor, Sanken Electric, Stmicroelectronics, Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics, Sino Microelectronics, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Cissoid, Sensitron Semiconductor.

Intelligent Power Module Market Segments

1) By Power Device: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

2) By Voltage Rating: Up To 600 V, 601–1,200 V, Above 1,200 V

3) By Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Defense, Other Verticals

4) By Application: Renewable Energy Generation, Home Appliances, Electric Vehicles, Servo Drives, Other Applications

This type of power module (IPM) is a high-performance module that mounts a dedicated drive circuit to get more power out of an IGBT chip and offers a custom IC to carry out self-protection functions (short circuit, supply under voltage, and over temperature). It is used primarily in motor control and is also used in inverters, renewable energy systems, and uninterruptible power supplies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Intelligent Power Module Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Intelligent Power Module Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

