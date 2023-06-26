Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s mobile imaging services market forecast, the mobile imaging services market size is predicted to reach a value of $22.34 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global mobile imaging services industry is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases drives. North America region is expected to hold the largest mobile imaging services market share. Major mobile imaging services companies include Accurate Imaging Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Carestream Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc., Cobalt Health, DMS Health Technologies Inc..
Mobile Imaging Services Market Segments
● By Product Type: X-ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Mammography, Bone Densitometry
● By End User: Hospitals And Private Clinics, Home Healthcare Providers, Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care And Hospice Agencies, Sports Organizations, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The mobile imaging services are engaged in providing imaging services such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging services directly to medical facilities, homes and businesses. Through mobile equipment, it is possible to deliver imaging services patients having location or cost constraints. Mobile imaging services provide X-rays, EKGs, and ultrasounds delivered to medical facilities, families, and businesses. It is usually less expensive and quicker than third-party options, and it can help overwhelmed in-house imaging departments.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Mobile Imaging Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Mobile Imaging Services Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
