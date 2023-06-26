Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the unsaturated polyester resins market. As per TBRC’s unsaturated polyester resins market forecast, the unsaturated polyester resins market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.28 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5% through the forecast period.

Growth in the construction industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include INEOS Group, UPC Technology Corporation, Ashland, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Interplastic Corporation, LERG SA, Qualipoly Chemical Corporation, Scott Bader Company Ltd., SHOWA DENKO.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Segments

1) By Type: Orthophthalic Resins, Isophthalic Resins, Dicyclopentadiene, Other Types

2) By Form: Liquid Form, Powder Form

3) By End User: Building And Construction, Automotive, Marine, Pipes, Ducts And Tanks, Wind Energy, Electrical And Electronics, Other End-Users

This type of polyester resins are mainly used in the production of fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products and are obtained from the reaction of polyalcohol and polyacids. This type of polyester resins are also used in tanks, sanitary ware, pipes, gratings, and high-performance components for the marine and transportation industry such as closure and body panels. They are cost-efficient, have good temperature tolerance capacity, and have resistance to water and chemicals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

