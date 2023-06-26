Chrysalix Venture Capital Announces First Close for New Fund Supporting Carbon Neutral Strategies and Carbon Economy Opportunities

Fund will invest in key technologies for carbon reduction, removal and compensation of emissions as well as carbon economy opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Delft, Netherlands and Vancouver, Canada, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, an experienced and early stage industrial sustainability investor, announces the first close of its fifth fund, the Carbon Neutrality Fund. The Fund will invest in early-stage companies across the globe that are developing technologies to enable carbon neutrality for industries such as energy, mining, transport, chemicals, building materials like steel and cement, and forestry. The Fund will focus on technologies that include resource efficiency solutions, alternative fuels, materials substitution and circularity, carbon as a resource, negative emission technologies, carbon analytics and markets and will primarily invest across Canada, the US and Europe.

Carbon neutral targets are set by many of the largest global companies. To achieve those targets, strategies like portfolio management, decarbonizing existing assets, and building new green businesses need to be implemented during this decade. Implementing these strategies requires the adoption of new technologies and innovation, with many of the key technologies either in early adoption or not yet commercially available.

Investors in the Fund include leading industrial companies like Evonik, LyondellBasell, Siam Cement Group (SCG), and a North American leader in forestry, pulp and paper products.

“We are pleased to welcome several leading international investors to the Carbon Neutrality Fund,” said Fred van Beuningen, Managing Partner at Chrysalix Venture Capital. “Working closely with our Limited Partners, the Fund will connect leading companies with outstanding entrepreneurs, linking market driven problems to innovative solutions while seizing the value creation opportunity of carbon neutrality. Technologies that support carbon neutrality offer a value creation and a new business opportunity, companies with a pro active carbon strategy will create long term sources of differentiation.”

With this first close, the Fund is on its way to raising its target size of $120 million USD and is supported by Chrysalix’s expanded presence in Europe, as well as the Chrysalix ecosystem which includes many of the leading global industrial companies, top universities from Europe, North America and Asia, partnerships with climate technology accelerators and providers of non dilutive and growth capital.

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused venture capital firm that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. With more than 20 years experience, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets science. The firm’s investments include breakthrough technologies like smart mining, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, carbon capture, metals and concrete circularity, and nuclear fusion. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep technology, corporate and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue chip industrial and financial investors. For more information visit: www.chrysalix.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Chrysalix Carbon Neutrality Fund nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release contains forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

