Global Multiplex Assays Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Multiplex Assays Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s multiplex assays market forecast, the multiplex assays market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 4.9 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global multiplex assays industry is due to the increased incidence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest multiplex assays market share. Major multiplex assays companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Becton.

Multiplex Assays Market Segments

● By Type: Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays, Protein-Based Multiplex Assays, Other Types
● By Technology: Flow Cytometry, Luminescence, Fluorescence Detection, Multiplex Real-Time PCR, Other Technologies
● By Application: Research And Development, Drug Discovery And Development, Biomarker Discovery And Validation, Clinical Diagnostic
● By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Research Institutes, Reference Laboratories, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Multiplex assays are used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain response (PCR) trial and collect further information from nanosecond amounts of proteins or other analytes in lower time as compared to the conventional system, similar to ELISA. Multiplex assays are used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA discovery, gene discovery analysis, relation analysis, forensic studies, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Multiplex Assays Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Multiplex Assays Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

