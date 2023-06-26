Global Multiplex Assays Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Multiplex Assays Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Multiplex Assays Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s multiplex assays market forecast, the multiplex assays market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 4.9 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global multiplex assays industry is due to the increased incidence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest multiplex assays market share. Major multiplex assays companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Becton.

Multiplex Assays Market Segments

● By Type: Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays, Protein-Based Multiplex Assays, Other Types

● By Technology: Flow Cytometry, Luminescence, Fluorescence Detection, Multiplex Real-Time PCR, Other Technologies

● By Application: Research And Development, Drug Discovery And Development, Biomarker Discovery And Validation, Clinical Diagnostic

● By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Research Institutes, Reference Laboratories, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Multiplex assays are used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain response (PCR) trial and collect further information from nanosecond amounts of proteins or other analytes in lower time as compared to the conventional system, similar to ELISA. Multiplex assays are used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA discovery, gene discovery analysis, relation analysis, forensic studies, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Multiplex Assays Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Multiplex Assays Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

