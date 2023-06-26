Medical Spa Market Size Expected To Reach $ 26.72 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Medical Spa Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Spa Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical spa market forecast, the medical spa market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 26.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global medical spa industry is due to the rise in demand for aesthetic procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical spa market share. Major medical spa companies include Chic La Vie, Clinique La Prairie, Biovital MedSpa LLC, Canyon Ranch, Hyatt Corporation, True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa.

Medical Spa Market Segments

● By Serice: Skin Rejuvenation, Facial Injectable, Body Shaping, Hair Removal, Other Services

● By Age: Adolescent, Adult, Geriatric

● By User: Women, Men

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical spa refers to a unique combination of medicine and aesthetics that offers high-quality cosmetic treatments in a pleasant and soothing setting that are medically advised and overseen. These therapies are aesthetic and are primarily used to rejuvenate or enhance a person's appearance.

The Table Of Content For The Medical Spa Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Medical Spa Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medical Spa Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

