Radiology As A Service Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s radiology as a service market forecast, the radiology as a service market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.49 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global radiology as a service industry is due to the increasing number of cancer cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest radiology as a service market share. Major radiology as a service company include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Nano-X Imaging Ltd., USARAD Holdings Inc., Virtual Radiologic, Onrad Inc., RamSoft Inc., Telediagnostic Solutions Private Limited, Teleradiology Solutions, National Diagnostic Imaging.

Radiology As A Service Market Segments

● By Service Type: Teleradiology, Cloud-based Imaging IT Services, Consulting Services, Technology Management Services

● By Technology: Computed Radiology, Direct Digital Radiology

● By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Radiology Clinics, Physician Offices, Nursing Homes

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Radiology as a service refers to rendering professional and technical services for radiation oncology, radioisotope services, medical imaging, and so on to allow providers to provide patients with the best possible diagnoses at much lower costs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Radiology As A Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Radiology As A Service Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

