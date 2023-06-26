NFC Tags Market: Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Key Strategies, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Dynamics 2021-2030

Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags Market by Tag Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, and Type 5), Application (Smart Card, Tracking, Payments, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Medical & Healthcare, Banking & Finance, Agriculture, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030”.

According to the report, the global near field communication (NFC) tags market size was valued at $3.80 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Research Methodology:

The market study incorporates a wealth of information, including strategic intelligence, reliable data and statistics, and more using a thorough primary and secondary research methodology. The report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses, offering valuable insights into various aspects of the market. Some techniques used in primary research include asking for professional recommendations, setting up formal alliances, and having debates. Secondary research makes use of legal frameworks, webinars, reputable news articles, company profiles, and other trustworthy sources.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Comprehensive analysis of the global near field communication (NFC) tags market.

• Current trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• Detailed segmentation of the market by type, component, application, end-user, and region.

• Profiles of key players in the market, including their product offerings, financials, and recent developments.

• Specifications for the product, market complexities, supply chain analysis, and a rating of Porter's five forces are all given in detail.

• Forecast of the market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2021 to 2030.

Important Topics Discussed in the Report:

• What are the factors that drive the near field communication (NFC) tags market growth?

• What is the growth rate of the near field communication (NFC) tags market?

• Which region has the largest share in the near field communication (NFC) tags market?

• Who are the key players in the near field communication (NFC) tags market?

• What is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the near field communication (NFC) tags market?

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that drive the near field communication (NFC) tags market growth are rise in proliferation of smartphones, increase in adoption of wearable technology, and surge in focus toward providing improved customer experience. Moreover, recent technological advancements in NFC are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global near field communication (NFC) tags market share is segmented into tag types, application, industry vertical, and region.

• By tag types, the market is classified into type 1, type 2, type 3, type 4, and type 5.

• Depending on application, it is categorized into smart card, tracking, payments, and others.

• On the basis of industry vertical, the market is fragmented into automotive, transportation, retail, medical & healthcare, banking & finance, agriculture, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and others.

• Region-wise, the near field communication (NFC) tags market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Market Players:

• Broadcom Inc.

• Identiv Inc.

• Infineon Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Sony Corporation

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Thales Group

