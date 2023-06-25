Villar Cynthia: Rice Tariffication Law is indicative of the true spirit of this strategic shift" --WB

Rice Tariffication Law is indicative of the true spirit of this strategic shift" --WB

Senator Cynthia Villar was elated with the recognition given by the World Bank to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) or Republic Act No. 11203 as a "strategic policy reform."

The WB lauded the RTL, which was passed into law in 2019, as "indicative of the true spirit of this strategic shift."

Villar's RTL was cited during the launch of the "Agriculture Public Expenditures Review" with special focus on the implications of the Mandanas Ruling for the agri-food system.

The WB was represented in this high-level forum by its Operations Manager Mr. Achim Fock, and the European Union (EU) by Head of Cooperation EU Delegation to the Philippines Mr. Christoph Wagner.

WB Senior Agriculture Economist Anuja Kar and WB Practice Manager Dina Umali-Deininger also attended the event and presented their findings on the review.

Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) Senior Research Fellow Dr. Roehlano M. Briones and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Monetary Board Member Dr. V. Bruce J. Tolentino gave their positive assessment of the RTL, They extolled that it creates P10 billion yearly Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) from tariffs collected on imported rice.

The earnings are given to farmers listed in the Registry System of Basic Sectors (RSBSA) as assistsnce in the form of machineries, high quality inbred rice seeds, training and loans.

The Agriculture Public Expenditures Review of the World Bank aims to help the government evaluate the direction of spending policies under the government's priority strategy and consider the best way forward in devolving agricultural services to LGUs.

The event recently held at the Bonifacio Global City was attended by stakeholders from the government, donor community, development partners and the academe.

Rice Tariffication Law, tanda ng 'true spirit' ng pagbabago- World Bank

Nagalak si Sen. Cynthia Villar sa pagkilala ng World Bank sa Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) o Republic Act No. 11203 bilang mahusay na istratehiya ng pagbabago sa isang polisiya.

Pinuri ng World Bank ang RTL na inakda ni Villar at naisabatas noong 2019 na isang patunay ng "true spirit" ng istratehiyang pagbabagong ito.

Itinampok ng World Bank ang RTL sa paglulunsad ng "Agriculture Public Expenditures Review" na espesyal na tinutukan ang implikasyon ng Mandanas Ruling sa agri-food system.

Ang mga kinatawan ng Workd Bank sa high-level forum ay ang Operations Manager nito na si Mr. Achim Fock at sa European Union (EU) naman ang Head Cooperation EU Delegation to the Philippines na si Mr. Christoph Wagner.

Dumalo rin mula sa World Bank sina Senior Agriculture Economist Anuja Kar at Practice Manager Dina Umali-Deininger na nagprisinta ng kanilang findings sa naturang pag-aaral,

Nagbigay din sina Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) Senior Research Fellow Dr. Roehlano M. Briones at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Monetary Board Member Dr. V. Bruce J. Tolentino ng positive assessment sa RTL. Ipinagmalaki ng mga ito ang P10 billion taunang Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) mula sa taripa ng imported na bigas.

Ibinibigay na tulong ang RCEF sa mga magsasaka na nasa Registry System of Basic Sectors (RSBSA) sa pamamagitan makinarya,

high quality inbred rice seeds, training at pautang.

Layunin ng Agriculture Public Expenditures Review ng World Bank na tulungan ang mga pamahalaan na kilatisin ang direksyon ng polisiya sa paggastos sa ilalim ng priority strategy at ikonsidera ang pinakamagandang paraan para malipat ang agricultural services sa LGUs.

Idinaos kamakailan ang event sa Bonifacio Global City na dinaluhan ng stakeholders mula sa pamahalaan, donor community, development partners at ang academe.