Futurizta Tech Launches the World's Fastest 6-IN-1 Keychain Multicable on Kickstarter, Raising over $350K AUD

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Futurizta Tech , a renowned tech startup known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, proudly announces the launch of their ground-breaking product, the Zeus-X Go Ultra . This revolutionary 6-IN-1 Keychain Multicable , capable of supporting up to 240W, USB 3.1 Gen 2, and 10GBPS transfer speeds, has taken the crowdfunding world by storm, amassing an astonishing $350,000 AUD in pledges on Kickstarter.The Zeus-X Go Ultra represents a significant engineering breakthrough, offering a never-before-seen patent pending 180o adapter switching mechanism. With its ingenious swiveling and 360o rotating design, users can effortlessly change the connector type to accommodate various devices, including USB-A, USB-C, Apple Lightning, and micro-USB. This innovative keychain multicable replaces the need for multiple cables, providing convenience and versatility for charging any USB device, making it the ultimate all-in-one cable solution.Portability is a key feature of the Zeus-X Go Ultra, as it doubles as a magnetic keychain, allowing users to charge on the go. The cable's stunning design is available in four unique variations: Spectre Black, Mecha White, Hazard Orange, and Apex Silver, with this aesthetic excellence perfectly complementing the brilliance of engineering in a truly innovative switching mechanism.Not only that, but the Zeus-X also boasts additional remarkable features and benefits, including:• Screen Mirror with DP Alt Mode• QC 3.0, 4.0+, PPS, FCP, and more• Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility• 4 sizes to choose from (keychain, 0.5m, 1.5m, or 3m)• E-Mark smart chip• Easy use locking mechanism• Free protective cap• Zinc alloy material for strength and durability• 24-month hassle-free warranty• And so much more"With the Zeus-X Go Ultra, we have redefined the way consumers interact with their tech gadgets while helping them to save money from purchasing multiple adapters and cables," says Alex Teh, founder of Futurizta Tech. "Our goal is to futurize your life by creating devices that streamline and enhance your everyday experience. The Zeus-X Go Ultra embodies this vision, offering unrivaled power, versatility, and portability in a single cable. We have successfully created what we consider to be the ultimate universal charging cable, taking into account all the issues and concerns we gathered from years of RnD and feedback from consumers.”By combining cutting-edge technology with simplistic design, Futurizta Tech continues to provide products that surpass market standards. The company's commitment to innovation has been recognized globally, with the Zeus-X and the company’s other renowned product, the Pixy Mini, receiving the Amazon's Choice designation. The Pixy Go has also earned the esteemed Reddot Design Award, with the company also becoming a distinguished member of Amazon’s Launchpad program.Currently, there are less than 10 days before the company’s trending Kickstarter campaign ends. Those who are interested in making a pledge and be a part of this historical technological innovation are encouraged to offer their support now.For more information about Zeus-X GO Ultra’s crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, or to make a pledge, visit their campaign page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/futuriztatech/zeus-x-go-ultra-the-6-in-1-240w-usb-31-universal-cable?ref=7wkd86 About the CompanyFounded by Alex Teh, a Mechatronic Engineering graduate from the esteemed University of Sydney with a deep passion for technology, Futurizta Tech is an Australian-based tech startup at the forefront of the tech industry. With a strong commitment to innovation, Futurizta Tech has solidified its reptation as forward-thinking creators in the tech industry. The company has successfully launched four Kickstarter campaigns, with the most recent one raising over $650,000 AUD, and delivered over 100,000 units to satisfied customers worldwide.With a focus on simplifying technology and making it accessible to all, Futurizta Tech is dedicated to reshaping the way consumers interact with their devices. At its very core, the company's mission is to "futurize" life by creating devices that simplify and enhance everyday experience.