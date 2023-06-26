George Stamas, the director of the Epworth Medical Foundation receives Australia Day Honors

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- George Stamas Awarded an AM

George Stamas, the director of the Epworth Medical Foundation, has been awarded an AM in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. The award recognises his significant service to the community through the not-for-profit sector, and to business.

Mr Stamas started his career as a part-time cleaner, and worked his way up to become the principal and managing director of property maintenance firm GJK Facility Services in 1987. He has used his success in business to support a number of charitable causes, including the Epworth Medical Foundation.

Speaking about the award, Mr Stamas said: "I am honoured and humbled to receive this award. It's a recognition not just of my own efforts, but of the hard work and dedication of the many people I have been fortunate to work with over the years."

