SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. - ALDX

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aldeyra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALDX).



The investigation concerns whether Aldeyra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 21, 2023, Aldeyra issued a press release “announc[ing] receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) of ADX-2191 (methotrexate for injection, USP), an investigational drug candidate, for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVRL).” The press release stated that “[a]lthough no safety or manufacturing issues with ADX-2191 were identified, the FDA stated that there was a ‘lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness’ due to ‘a lack of adequate and well-controlled investigations’ in the literature-based NDA submission.” On this news, Aldeyra’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 21, 2023.

