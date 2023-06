Active Digital Asset Management nominated for several awards at the Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards 2023.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Active Digital Asset Management has been nominated for several awards at the Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards 2023.Active Digital Asset's Long/Short trend following fund has been nominated in the following categories:Best Absolute 12-Month Performance <$25M AUMBest Absolute 12-Month Performance - New ManagerBest Absolute 121-Month Performance <$25M AUMBest Digital Asset Manager - OverallActive Digital Asset's Market-Neutral fund has received nominations in the following categories:Best Absolute 12-Month Performance - New ManagerBest 12-Month Risk-Adjusted Performance <25M AUMBest 12-Month Risk-Adjusted Performance - New FundsBest 12-Month Crypto Market Neutral PerformanceBest Digital Asset Fund - OverallWe would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our fellow nominees. It is truly inspiring to be recognized alongside such accomplished peers who are driving innovation and excellence in our industry, especially during challenging trading conditions.If you would like to learn more about our two funds, please feel free to reach out to Jesseemail: jesse@activedigital.fundtelegram: jesseAD