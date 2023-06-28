Submit Release
Active Digital Asset Management nominated for several awards at the Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards 2023.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Digital Asset Management has been nominated for several awards at the Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards 2023.

Active Digital Asset's Long/Short trend following fund has been nominated in the following categories:

Best Absolute 12-Month Performance <$25M AUM
Best Absolute 12-Month Performance - New Manager
Best Absolute 121-Month Performance <$25M AUM
Best Digital Asset Manager - Overall

Active Digital Asset's Market-Neutral fund has received nominations in the following categories:

Best Absolute 12-Month Performance - New Manager
Best 12-Month Risk-Adjusted Performance <25M AUM
Best 12-Month Risk-Adjusted Performance - New Funds
Best 12-Month Crypto Market Neutral Performance
Best Digital Asset Fund - Overall

We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our fellow nominees. It is truly inspiring to be recognized alongside such accomplished peers who are driving innovation and excellence in our industry, especially during challenging trading conditions.

If you would like to learn more about our two funds, please feel free to reach out to Jesse

email: jesse@activedigital.fund
telegram: jesseAD

Jesse Smythe
Active Digital Asset Management Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

