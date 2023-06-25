UPDATE: DCI INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN ALBIA, IOWA

June 25, 2023

Albia, IOWA - On June 24, at 9:38 p.m., a 911 call was received at the Monroe County Law Enforcement Center. The caller reported a disturbance and shooting in the 423 A Street South in Albia.

Responding law enforcement found 49-year old Albia resident Daniel Gundrum with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and medical technicians, Gundrum succumbed to his injuries.

The Albia Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating this death as a homicide.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Albia Police Department at (641) 932-7815.

There is no known threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released in the coming days.

June 25, 2023

Albia, IOWA - On June 24, at 9:38 p.m., a 911 call was received at the Monroe County Law Enforcement Center. The caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of A Street South in Albia.

Responding law enforcement found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries.

The Albia Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

There is no known threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. The name of the deceas