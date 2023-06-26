Electro Scan’s SWORDFISH Wins 2023 Best of Sensors Award for Cleantech & Sustainability

Thomas Van Bergen, Electro Scan Technologist, and Sean Blottie, Electro Scan Chief Technologist, accept the 2023 Best of Sensors Award for SWORDFISH.

Electro Scan provides a complete line of SWORDFISH units depending on size of meter settings, pipe geometry, diameter, and pipe length.

After October 16, 2024, real estate brokers, home buyers & sellers, and mortgage companies should be able to access an online map made available from their local water company showing whether the Utility-owned and/or Private Property-owned water service line have lead.

Excavating the surface to expose buried lead pipes for testing is costly, disruptive, and time consuming compared to using SWORDFISH to enter meters, fittings, and fixtures to accurately determine pipe materials.