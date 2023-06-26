Electro Scan’s SWORDFISH Wins 2023 Best of Sensors Award for Cleantech & Sustainability
Thomas Van Bergen, Electro Scan Technologist, and Sean Blottie, Electro Scan Chief Technologist, accept the 2023 Best of Sensors Award for SWORDFISH.
Electro Scan provides a complete line of SWORDFISH units depending on size of meter settings, pipe geometry, diameter, and pipe length.
After October 16, 2024, real estate brokers, home buyers & sellers, and mortgage companies should be able to access an online map made available from their local water company showing whether the Utility-owned and/or Private Property-owned water service line have lead.
Excavating the surface to expose buried lead pipes for testing is costly, disruptive, and time consuming compared to using SWORDFISH to enter meters, fittings, and fixtures to accurately determine pipe materials.
New Sensor Provides Accurate Location of Lead Service Lines Benefiting the General Public, Water Utilities, Mortgage Insurance Companies, Home Buyers & Sellers
Electro Scan's SWORDFISH product won the award in the Cleantech/Sustainability category; one of 14 sensor award categories.
“Congratulations on the win,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics, Questex.
“Electro Scan outdid themselves with their innovative tech that locates buried lead water service lines without digging,” stated Soucy.
Award recipients were selected by a panel of expert judges based on the solution's value to the marketplace, impact on the problem it solves, critical issue it addresses, and uniqueness of the design.
"We are thrilled and honored to win this prestigious award," said Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
“Given the growing number of states expanding lead pipe disclosures, the Electro Scan SWORDFISH is expected to have a significant impact on identifying all lead pipes that deliver drinking water," states Hansen.
Lead service lines – the lead pipes connecting water mains under the street to homes and other buildings – are the main source of toxic lead poisoning of our drinking water.
There is no safe level of lead in drinking water and lead is likely to impair normal brain development, contribute to learning and behavioral disorders, and lowers IQs.
Despite progress in reducing exposure to lead, Americans continue to have elevated levels of lead in their blood, with poor and disadvantaged families at greatest risk.
Replacing 100% of lead water service lines has become a key White House initiative and a major component in the Biden Administration’s $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced a nationwide requirement, as part of its Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR), for all water utilities to designate water service connections as either 'lead-free' or requiring 'full replacement.'
All water utilities that provide drinking water to 25 or more connections, or approximately 50,000 U.S. water suppliers, are required to inspect both private property service lines and utility-owned service connections to water main lines, as part of the EPA's rule requirement.
After October 16, 2024, the EPA's deadline to complete a detail service line inventory, it is expected that the general public, including realtors, mortgage insurance companies, home buyers & sellers, will have access to online maps showing results of all testing or whether water service lines containing lead are UNKNOWN.
The EPA requirement will lead to the detailed inspection of water service lines delivering water to nearly 100 million properties in the United States.
According to the EPA’s 7th Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment (April 2023) 9.2 million water services are presumed to be lead.
The majority of these lines are utility-owned and exclude private property service lines which could add an additional 15-20 million lead pipes that
Artificial intelligence was first hoped to provide specific pipe materials, including lead pipes, based on utility records, age of home construction, and other factors.
But probabilities of having lead-based utility service lines or private property service lines, have been found unreliable for replacement programs or real estate transactions, requiring a new innovative solution to provide accurate and reliable inventories.
Electro Scan’s award-winning SWORDFISH sensor uses electrical resistance testing to differentiate pipe materials.
With over 18 patents and patents-pending, the Electro Scan SWORDFISH is a game-changer for water utilities that have not started or completed their water service line inventory or lead pipe assessment.
Traditionally, water utilities had to dig, excavate, hydro-excavate, or pothole to remove topsoil over buried pipe.
Once exposed, field operators then scratched the pipe's surface to determine if the pipe material is magnetized; costing from $500 to $3,500+ per property, excluding repair if the pipe is damaged due to excavation and landscaping costs.
Electro Scan SWORDFISH reporting, using Amazon Web Services (AWS), is completed in minutes.
