Pelosi Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the one-year anniversary of President Biden signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act:

“One year ago today, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law – America’s first major gun violence prevention legislation in nearly three decades. Inspired by courageous survivors and families transforming their anguish into action, the Democratic Congress passed this legislation to close the ‘boyfriend loophole’ to protect victims of domestic violence, improve access to mental health services and invest in state crisis intervention programs to ensure weapons are kept out of dangerous hands.

“While the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is a step to ending gun violence in America, Democrats know that there is more to be done in our fight to combat the scourge of gun violence. To protect our children and future generations, Republicans must join Democrats in passing legislation to reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban, enact universal background checks for all gun purchases and require gun owners to safely and securely store their firearms. The leading cause of death for America’s children is gun violence – today, let us recommit to ending our nation’s gun epidemic once and for all.”