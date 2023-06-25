Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Assault of Protected Professional x2
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4003891
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 23, 2023, at approximately 2051 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: The Barn Restaurant & Tavern, Pawlet, Vermont / School Street, Pawlet, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Assault of Protected Professional x2
ACCUSED: Ruth Byrne
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont
VICTIM: Mark McChesney
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 23, 2023, at approximately 2051 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint, by Mark McChesney, at The Barn Restaurant & Tavern in Pawlet. Through investigation it was determined Ruth Byrne had entered or remained on land where notice against trespass had been given.
While Troopers attempted to speak with Byrne at her residence, she smashed a window resulting in state police and a crisis specialist being struck by broken glass.
Byrne was later taken into custody and issued a citation to appear at court at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/2023, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.