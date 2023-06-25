Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Assault of Protected Professional x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4003891

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 23, 2023, at approximately 2051 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Barn Restaurant & Tavern, Pawlet, Vermont / School Street, Pawlet, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Assault of Protected Professional x2

ACCUSED: Ruth Byrne

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont

VICTIM: Mark McChesney

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 23, 2023, at approximately 2051 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint, by Mark McChesney, at The Barn Restaurant & Tavern in Pawlet. Through investigation it was determined Ruth Byrne had entered or remained on land where notice against trespass had been given.

While Troopers attempted to speak with Byrne at her residence, she smashed a window resulting in state police and a crisis specialist being struck by broken glass.

Byrne was later taken into custody and issued a citation to appear at court at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/2023, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.