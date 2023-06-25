DYU Smart Bike's founder to attend the iBrandi Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the inaugural iBrandi Festival summit, Leven Lee, the founder and chairman of DYU ebike, was invited to share his insights.
DYU Smart Bike is a two-wheeled electric bicycle brand established in 2016. It officially expanded into international markets in 2017, and in 2021, its overseas shipments exceeded 500,000 units, with a global customer base of over 1 million. It holds a 35% market share in the United States.
Currently, DYU Smart Bike has positioned itself in multiple categories, including mini, urban, and off-road. According to their official website in China, they have five product series: D, S, V, L, and T.
Leven Lee stated, "In recent years, with the changing consumer travel preferences and continuous development and innovation in the smart transportation industry, the advantages of high aesthetics, portability, and intelligence have made DYU Smart Bike an increasingly preferred choice for travel."
Meanwhile, DYU Smart Bike utilizes intelligent technology and big data algorithms to optimize travel solutions from multiple dimensions, uncover user riding demands, continuously improve the distribution of their product line, and enhance the product experience and service.
It is evident that with differentiated product design and an intelligent concept, DYU Smart Bike has gained the love of numerous overseas consumers.
