People, enterprises encouraged to build digital identities with national domain names

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) has launched a programme to meet the needs of local businesses and people in digital identities and building brands on the internet.

Entitled "Creating digital identities with national domain names .vn", the programme is a cooperation between VNNIC under the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Hoàn Kiếm District People's Committee and Hà Nội Department of Information and Communications.

Following the launch on June 24 in Hà Nội, a project of "Creating digital identities with the national domain .id.vn" is exclusively for young people with special preferential policies.

Any Vietnamese citizen aged from 18 to 23 could register to use their domain “.id.vn” with no fee for two years.

VNNIC believed that it was a great opportunity for the youth, especially students, to experience and improve their digital skills at a cost of VNĐ0. It would also support them to have more job opportunities and connect with wider community when they have personal brands on the internet -- personal websites with the domain name "id.vn".

"This is a new but convenient service. I am interested in digital identity for fast, accurate and secure transactions on the internet," said Nguyễn Quốc Cường after he was instructed to register a domain name.

In addition to the project for the youth, the organisers also set up a project for businesses and enterprises.

For newly established enterprises within one year from the time of domain name “.biz.vn” registration, they will enjoy no fees/charges policy for two years since the domain name is granted.

In addition to the preferential fee policy, the enterprises which are subjects of national incentive programmes will be provided free of charge many other products and services such as websites and emails, etc... by national domain name registrars.

"Digital transformation is developing strongly. The need of online presence and branding has become an inevitable trend of businesses and people," said Nguyễn Hồng Thắng, VNNIC director.

"The national domain name ".vn" associated with the website and professional email address is the bridge to bring people and businesses to the digital environment quickly, safely and sustainably.

"Our preferential policies in this programme will help businesses and people easily access and use national domain names to apply in real life such as doing business, opening online stores, building brands."

At the launch, a counter for the national domain name registration has been set up to introduce and guide people to use the country domain name ".vn".

It will be maintained at No 2 Lê Thái Tổ Street every weekend to provide free domain names for the incentive-programme subjects. Experts will be available to advise and provide services to people until the end of the year. VNS