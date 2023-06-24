Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convenes the Incident Response Group to discuss the security situation in Russia

CANADA, June 24 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the Incident Response Group with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety Marco E. L. Mendicino, and senior officials to discuss the evolving internal security situation in Russia.

The Group considered the latest developments in Russia, discussed ongoing coordination with international partners, and assessed the implications for Canadians and Canadian personnel. The Group agreed to continue monitoring the situation and to maintain close engagement with allies and partners.

