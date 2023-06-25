Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SURF, NETI, NEX, and PTEN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SURF to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SURF shareholders will receive Cohreus BioSciences, Inc. common stock at a price of $5.2831 per share for each share of SURF common stock owned. SURF shareholders will also receive certain CVRs as part of the agreement.

If you are a SURF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NETI to Cadeler A/S for 3.409 shares of Cadeler A/S for each share of NETI common stock owned.

If you are a NETI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NEX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NEX to Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for each share of NEX common stock owned.

If you are a NEX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc. to PTEN for 0.7520 shares of PTEN for each share of NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc. common stock owned.

If you are a PTEN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: