Redeeming The American Bully XL Dog: Dispelling Misconceptions on the Breed's Nature.

An American bully Xl dog that is properly bred, trained, socialized, and raised in a loving environment is less likely to be aggressive.

Even the best dogs in the world have a personality. Understanding a dog’s temperament is key to stopping dog aggression” — Edward Perez

CHICKASHA, OK, USA, June 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma USA – In response to recent concerns regarding the banning of the American Bully XL breed in the UK Manmade Kennels , a leading authority in American bully breeding, education, and advocacy, is committed to addressing misconceptions surrounding this beloved breed and highlighting the many positive traits that make them the best family dogs.Contrary to popular belief, not all American Bullies are dangerous and unpredictable. It is essential to distinguish between responsible ownership and the behavior of individual dogs. Like any breed, the temperament and behavior of an American Bully XL depend on various factors, including breeding ethics, socialization, training, and the dog's environment. The American bully dog can exhibit loyalty, intelligence, and a strong desire to please their owners, making them a popular choice for responsible families seeking a loving and protective pet.The American Bully XL is often subjected to unwarranted prejudice and misunderstandings. As a brand dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and dispelling misconceptions about certain dog breeds, Manmade Kennels' owner, Edward Perez, feels compelled to shed light on the true nature of the American Bully XL.“I agree that amateur breeders are one of the major reasons why the American bully is getting a bad reputation,” says Eddie of Manmade Kennels.The growing popularity of the American bully dog has attracted hordes of unethical breeders driven by the desire to make quick profits. They breed their dogs based on appearance alone without considering the dog's unique temperament and its potential to show aggression. These unscrupulous breeders disregard breeding ethics; they do not understand the genetics and bloodlines behind the American bully dog."Most inexperienced breeders are experimenting with different dogs to achieve those sought-after American bully features like a robust structure and thick muscles. Some go as far as injecting their dogs with steroids, not caring about how these harmful products cause a chemical imbalance in the dog. Even worse, a lot of inbreeding is happening using the same compromised dogs resulting in a litter of highly unpredictable puppies.It is crucial to understand that several reputable organizations recognize and support the American bully XL dog, including the United Kennel Club (UKC), the American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC), and the American Bully Registry (ABR). These organizations have strict standards for breeders and promote responsible breeding practices, ensuring the health and well-being of the breed.Furthermore, studies consistently indicate that breed-specific legislation (BSL) is an ineffective approach to addressing dog-related incidents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges that breed alone is not a reliable predictor of aggressive behavior, and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) advises against BSL, advocating for responsible pet ownership education instead.“I strongly believe that responsible pet ownership, which includes proper training, socialization, and supervision, is the key to preventing dog-related incidents, regardless of breed, “ adds Eddie. “It is essential to judge dogs as individuals rather than making assumptions based on their appearance or breed classification.”Manmade Kennel's Eddie also urges potential buyers to exercise their due diligence. Most would-be pitbull owners buy puppies based on how cute the puppy looks, which is erroneous. "I highly recommend visiting the kennels and interacting with the puppies to vet their temperaments. Also, find out if the parent dogs have a history of aggression, any genetic disorders, and what bloodline they come from. Ensure you are dealing with a knowledgeable and reputable breeder before adopting a pitbull puppy."About Manmade KennelsManmade Kennels is a leading American bully kennel dedicated to breeding the biggest, most muscular, and well-behaved American bully dogs. They are firm believers in responsible pet ownership, providing education and resources for dog owners, and advocating for the fair treatment of all dog breeds. With a team of experts in canine behavior, training, and welfare, Manmade Kennels aims to foster understanding and create a positive environment for dogs and their owners.

