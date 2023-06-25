Best Selling Author JT Wulf Releases New E- Book " The Transition Hole"
A horror story - 2 boys while crossing a highway get struck by a drunk driver who after their death decide the fate of their killer in " The Transition Hole."
In a dimension far beyond imagination lives our greatest fears of what death will convey. A special place, where we are judged before the final resting spot.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JT Wulf Releases a fictional horrifying new book called "The Transition Hole," about a place where people go between life and death and where they are judged. Wulf says the fictional story focuses on two boys Jake and Mitch who were hit crossing a street at night by a drunk driver who left the scene. The boys would be the ones two years later when the man has a heart attack to decide his fate in "The Transition Hole." "it has a super-natural theme," says Wulf who was the creator and writer.
— JT Wolf
Wulf says the book since released June 21, 2023 has had great appeal and got on the Best Seller List quickly. The book also inspired a web series which is in the making. JT Wolf is a pseudonym used by writer Brian Leslie when writing fictional noves and books.
About The Writer
JT Wulf is a Novelist that writes Horror - Sci-fi - Super Natural - Fiction
Website: www.jaytwulf.com
