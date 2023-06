Best Selling Author JT Wulf Releases New E- Book " The Transition Hole"

The Transition Hole Newswire New York True American Publishing

A horror story - 2 boys while crossing a highway get struck by a drunk driver who after their death decide the fate of their killer in " The Transition Hole."

In a dimension far beyond imagination lives our greatest fears of what death will convey. A special place, where we are judged before the final resting spot.” — JT Wolf

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- JT Wulf Releases a fictional horrifying new book called " The Transition Hole ," about a place where people go between life and death and where they are judged. Wulf says the fictional story focuses on two boys Jake and Mitch who were hit crossing a street at night by a drunk driver who left the scene. The boys would be the ones two years later when the man has a heart attack to decide his fate in "The Transition Hole." "it has a super-natural theme," says Wulf who was the creator and writer.Wulf says the book since released June 21, 2023 has had great appeal and got on the Best Seller List quickly. The book also inspired a web series which is in the making. JT Wolf is a pseudonym used by writer Brian Leslie when writing fictional noves and books.About The WriterJT Wulf is a Novelist that writes Horror - Sci-fi - Super Natural - FictionWebsite: www.jaytwulf.com