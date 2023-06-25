Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,854 in the last 365 days.

Best Selling Author JT Wulf Releases New E- Book " The Transition Hole"

The Transition Hole

The Transition Hole

Newswire New York

Newswire New York

True American Publishing

True American Publishing

A horror story - 2 boys while crossing a highway get struck by a drunk driver who after their death decide the fate of their killer in " The Transition Hole."

In a dimension far beyond imagination lives our greatest fears of what death will convey. A special place, where we are judged before the final resting spot.”
— JT Wolf
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JT Wulf Releases a fictional horrifying new book called "The Transition Hole," about a place where people go between life and death and where they are judged. Wulf says the fictional story focuses on two boys Jake and Mitch who were hit crossing a street at night by a drunk driver who left the scene. The boys would be the ones two years later when the man has a heart attack to decide his fate in "The Transition Hole." "it has a super-natural theme," says Wulf who was the creator and writer.

Wulf says the book since released June 21, 2023 has had great appeal and got on the Best Seller List quickly. The book also inspired a web series which is in the making. JT Wolf is a pseudonym used by writer Brian Leslie when writing fictional noves and books.

About The Writer

JT Wulf is a Novelist that writes Horror - Sci-fi - Super Natural - Fiction

Website: www.jaytwulf.com

Newswire New York
News Wire New York
brian@newswirenewyork.com

You just read:

Best Selling Author JT Wulf Releases New E- Book " The Transition Hole"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more