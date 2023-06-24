Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 inaugurated creating a space for cultural and recreational activities dedicated to the theme of shipbuilding industry

MACAU, June 24 - In order to promote the revitalization of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards and create a space for cultural and recreational activities dedicated to the theme of Macao's shipbuilding industry, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) has initiated a phased revitalization and restoration plan for the Shipyards since 2021. The opening ceremony of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 was held on 24 June (Saturday) and was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ao Ieong U; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ho Ioc San; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of the Macao SAR Government, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Representative of the Marine and Water Bureau, Sit Kai Sin; the Representative of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Wu Chou Kit; and was attended by the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Cheong Kin Hong; the Advisors of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Lo Hou Chi and Wong Sai Peng; the Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Philip Cheng; the Executive Vice President of Public Relations of Corporate Office of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Buddy Lam; the Vice Presidents of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Cheong Lai San and Cheang Kai Meng; the Registrar of the Land Registry Office, Leong Mei Leng; members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Chan Hou Seng, Xu Jie, Lok Hei and Choi Ian Sin; members of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Mok Chi Wai, Lam Iek Chit, Sio Chi Veng, Ieng Weng Fat, Maria José do Carmo de Freitas, Lok Nam Tak and Wong Un In; members of the Islands District Community Service Consultative Committee, Choi Seng Hon, Wong Leong Kuan, Ng Chi Lung, Lei Hoi Ha, Lio Kun Chi, Leong Chon Kit, Tan Hai Ching Kelvin, Lam Tsz Kwan and Vong Vai Tin; the Vice President of the Shipyard Workers Association of Macao, Lai Sio Meng; the President of the History and Culture Association of Port of Macau, Chan Yat Fung; the Director of the History and Culture Association of Port of Macau, Au Weng Hei; Veteran fisherman, Chan Kwong Yuk the President of the Fishermen’s Mutual Help Association of Macau, Xian Jinsong; and the Director of the Fishermen’s Mutual Help Association of Macau, Chan Meng Kam. The event was held in a lively atmosphere, featuring cultural performances and lion dance.

The “Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15” features a thematic exhibition, a featured market and Buskers’ live performances as well as regular thematic concerts and workshops, in a bid to showcase the history and culture of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, create a cultural landmark with island characteristics, promote community and cultural tourism development, and enrich the cultural experience.

In order to allow the public to have a better understanding of the history and culture of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards and the Lai Chi Vun Village, IC set up a thematic exhibition entitled “Moments in History - The Story of Lai Chi Vun Village”,. presenting the customs of the population and vicissitudes of the Lai Chi Vun area. Guided tours in Cantonese and Mandarin are available at 3pm and 4pm on 25 June, as well as at 3pm and 4pm every Saturday from 1 July. All are welcome to participate. In order to enrich the cultural tourism and leisure experiences of residents and tourists, a featured market is held in the shipyards from 3pm to 7pm, from Fridays to Sundays, and on public holidays. There are 15 stalls set up in the shipyards every week, displaying and selling souvenirs with cultural characteristics of Coloane, original products and special snacks.

In addition, the shipyards are included as one of the Busking Points in the Busking Programme, which are open for Buskers to perform from 10am to 6pm, from Friday to Sunday and on public holidays, in a bid to foster a cultural atmosphere, promote diversification of cultural and artistic ecology, in the hope of drawing high-quality street performances from home and abroad.

In addition, the “Watercolour Postcard Workshop” will be held on 1,8,15 and 22 July, from 3pm to 7pm, at the shipyards. Registration for the workshops can be made through the “Activity Application” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from today. An area for improvisation and art experience will be set up in the shipyards from 3pm to 7pm on Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays, where paint and tools will be available for the public to paint freely and unleash their creativity. Meanwhile, the “Call for Design Proposals for Public Art Installations and Public Facilities for Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11 to X15” is currently open. For details, please visit the Architects Association of Macau website (aam.archi).

In order to facilitate the residents and tourists to visit the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, from 25 June to 31 July, round-trip buses will be provided on Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. (Free buses depart from Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo in Macao at 2pm and return at 5pm; while free buses depart from Nova City Building in Taipa at 2:30pm and return at 6:30pm).

The exhibition space in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open daily from 10am to 6pm, while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day. For more information about the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, and the Xiaohongshu account “Enjoy Macao”.

Free Bus Information

Date Departure Point Departure Time Return Time Remarks Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays from 25 June to 31 July Macao: Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo (near The Macau Square) 2pm 5pm Boarding point for return trip: in front of the featured market in the shipyards Taipa: Nova City, Block 9-11 2:30pm 6:30pm

Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 Activity Information

Activities Time Thematic exhibition “Moments in History - The Story of Lai Chi Vun Village” 10am to 6pm Guided tours for thematic exhibition “Moments in History - The Story of Lai Chi Vun Village” 3pm and 4pm on 25 June 3pm and 4pm every Saturday from 1 July Watercolour Postcard Workshop (Registration is made through the Macao One Account) From 3pm to 7pm on 1,8,15 and 22 July Featured market From 3pm to 7pm, from Fridays to Sundays, and on public holidays Area for improvisation and art experience From 3pm to 7pm on Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays

Remark: Performances of buskers will depend on the situation of the day.