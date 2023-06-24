Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Release Statements One Year After the Extreme Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade

Published: Jun 24, 2023

Watch Governor Newsom’s New Video

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom released statements marking one year since an extreme conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the constitutional right to abortion care.

“One year ago today, the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion care for women across this country – doing their best to erase decades of progress. But they underestimated the fight they were taking on,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Millions of people will not sit back and watch as their freedom and fundamental right to choose are stolen from them. Here in California, the right to abortion care is embedded in our constitution, and we’re leading a coalition of twenty-two Governors to defend this right across our nation – putting women above extremist, minority views.”

“One year after SCOTUS’s misogynistic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, our commitment to reproductive freedom remains steadfast: we will continue to ensure California is a safe haven for anyone who seeks contraception and abortion services,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “And while we’ve made incredible strides in California to institutionalize these rights, we know there are still patriarchal forces at play that seek to control women and render them invisible. But in California, we believe, trust, and support women, and we will never stop fighting for equality and the right of ALL people to make personal decisions about their health care and future.”

Since the Dobbs decision draft was leaked, California has stepped up to lead the way in protecting access to reproductive freedom for people in California and for those who travel to California to access this essential health care:

