Dr. Michael Kwast, CEO of i-Chiro Clinics, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Dr. Michael Kwast, CEO of i-Chiro Clinics, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Dr Kwast is so knowledgable about his field of Chiropractic and Restorative health. For anyone interested in health, this is a "must listen to " interview.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Dr. Michael Kwast, CEO of i-Chiro Clinics for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Dr. Michael Kwast joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT i-Chiro Clinics
Our team of professionals are all dedicated to working together to helping you feel better. Get in contact with us today to schedule an appointment with our fantastic care team!
Our doctors are trained to help you determine what type of adjustment will give you the best results. We offer a variety of chiropractic techniques. Including numerous styles of manual adjustments and gentle computerized adjustments. iChiro’s massage therapy team works hand in hand with the chiropractic team. By working together, greater results can be achieved. Our massage therapists are certified and licensed, and receive on going training to provide the best care possible.
Our patient care coordinators ensure that you receive the care you need and that you understand your unique pathway to health. They’ll help with defining your best approach to care by staying informed on your medical history. We’ve found patients who know what to expect and understand the how and why of our recommendations tend to get the best results. Our pathway to health is an educational process we set for your first four visits to our office. Everyone at iChiro is excited to partner with you in discovering your best results possible through our educational material.
Dr. Michael Kwast joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Dr. Michael Kwast discusses the newest offerings of i-Chiro Clinics, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Dr. Michael Kwast joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Dr. Michael Kwast was amazing. The success of i-Chiro Clinics is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Dr. Michael Kwast on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like i-Chiro Clinics. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Dr. Michael Kwast who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Dr. Michael Kwast”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
