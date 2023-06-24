Deputy PM attends closing of global financing pact summit, receives US Presidential Envoy

VIETNAM, June 24 - PARIS – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà attended the closing session of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact held in Paris at June 23 noon (local time).

With over 100 discussions, the two-day summit attracted the participation of State and government leaders of 40 countries, and leading officials of many international organisations and financial institutions such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund, as well as business executives and leaders of socio-political organisations.

The summit showed the international community’s deep concern over global challenges and the joint efforts of countries and international organisations in solving such problems as poverty and climate change to ensure sustainable development goals.

Developed countries have made several specific commitments on financial support for developing countries including allocating 100 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) to vulnerable countries; striving for a target of mobilising 100 billion USD for climate finance, and promoting the enhancement of the lending capacity of multilateral banks by 200 billion USD in the next 10 years.

The summit also approved a number of important documents such as the Paris Consensus for the People and the Planet, the vision statement of the multilateral development banks, the minute of the summit outcomes and a roadmap for the implementation of the commitments.

On this occasion, Deputy PM Hà received US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. The two sides expressed satisfaction at the fine developments in the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership in various fields on the basis of equality, and mutual respect and benefits.

Hà affirmed his desire to continue developing the comprehensive partnership, emphasising that the two countries still have great potential for cooperation. He also welcomed US partners to cooperate in the fields of renewable energy and smart power transmission in Việt Nam.

John Kerry appreciated the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to and efforts in renewable energy development, and showed his hope that Việt Nam will make many strides in this field to become an international model at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). He affirmed his coordination to mobilise resources from the US’s public and private sectors to assist Việt Nam in potential areas of cooperation, especially in energy transition. VNS