Ambassador stresses significance of PM’s visit to China, attendance in WEF meeting

VIETNAM, June 24 - BEIJING – Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Sao Mai has emphasised the great significance of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to China and attendance in the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) there from June 25 to 28.

The visit and attendance will be made at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Mai said this will be the first official visit to China by PM Chính and also the first official trip to this country by a Government leader of Việt Nam in seven years. It will be a continuation of frequent meetings between leaders of the two Parties and countries in the recent past.

Amid the complex and unpredictable international relations, as well as the serious downturn facing the world economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts, the visit holds extreme importance as it is a chance for leaders of the two countries to have in-depth discussions about measures for comprehensively implementing the outcomes and common perceptions reached during the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng from October 30 to November 1, 2022, make efforts to promote mutually beneficial fields and cooperation, and properly control differences, thus helping develop Việt Nam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in an increasingly substantive manner, according to the diplomat.

During the trip, PM Chính will attend the 14th AMNC, to be held in Tianjin by the WEF and the Chinese Government. This event is the second biggest after the WEF annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Mai said that as a trustworthy partner and a responsible member of the international community, Việt Nam will actively make contributions and coordinate with international partners to resolve global issues to sustain and boost regional and global economic growth.

Via the upcoming meeting, Việt Nam wishes to introduce its socio-economic achievements, as well as its development targets, viewpoint, and orientations; grasp new issues and trend of the world economy and exchange views on the development and governance mindset at the global, reginal, and national level amid profound changes in the world economy, thereby raising the country’s role and voice in global issues; continue to strengthen the cooperation with the WEF in an increasingly effective and substantive manner; and bolster ties with global and regional enterprises, especially Chinese firms, to further foster a favourable international environment and attract external resources for national development, he noted.

On this occasion, PM Chính and a WEF leader will co-chair the WEF’s Country Strategic Dialogue on Việt Nam. He will also attend a Việt Nam - China business forum and meet with leaders of other countries and enterprises present at the 14th AMNC.

The ambassador went on to say that Việt Nam’s participation in the event with messages about new driving forces for economic growth will give it an opportunity to share achievements, experience, and development orientations, while reinforcing cooperation with the WEF, other countries, international organisations, and multinationals in the region and the world to help it reach socio-economic development and growth model reform targets. VNS