PHILIPPINES, June 24 - Press Release

June 23, 2023 Robin Pushes Action and Swift Passage of Bills for Muslims, Indigenous Peoples Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sought action from various government agencies in protecting the rights of Muslims and Indigenous People (IPs), along with the swift passage of bills that would empower them. Padilla on Thursday chaired a Senate hearing that tackled at least 10 bills seeking to establish resource centers for IPs, indigenous community conserved territories and areas, traditional property rights of IPs and the declaration of Sheikh Karim'ul Makdhum Day. "Ang ating mga katutubo, kapag hindi natin naibigay sa kanila ang 'kalayaan' na sinasabi natin at pinagmamalaki at katatapos pa lang natin ipagdiwang noong June 12, balewala ang kalayaan na yan. Parang ang kalayaang yan hindi totoo (Our IPs, if not given the 'freedom' we are proud of, would render our independence useless because the freedom would be empty)," he said at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs. "Yung pagbibigay natin ng anong karapat dapat sa kanila wala silang hinihingi na sobra. Hinihingi nila ang kanila lang. Pag yan ibinigay natin, totoo na ang kalayaan na sinasabi natin kasi napakapangit na tayong mga mestizo, malaya pero ang tunay na may-ari ng lupang ito di malaya. Anong klase yan? Tayo pumalit sa mga colonizer, which is I think very wrong. Dapat tayo nagbibigay sa kanila ng kung ano ang para sa kanila. Wala silang hinihinging sobra (We need to give IPs what is due them because they don't ask for too much. If we grant them what is due them, then our freedom becomes real. Otherwise, we are no different from the colonizers of our country, which I think is very wrong)," he added. Padilla particularly sought more powers for the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), which he said should be the lead agency in upholding the rights of IPs. At the hearing, Padilla noted there are now at least 110 indigenous people's groups consisting of 14 to 17 million Filipinos. Of these, 61 percent are in Mindanao while 33 percent are in Northern Luzon. He lamented that IPs are among the poorest in the Philippines and in the whole world. Citing figures from the World Bank, he said IPs account for six percent of the global population but represent 20 percent of the world's extreme poor. On the other hand, Padilla asked government agencies to take action on immediate concerns of the IPs, including fake weaving products reportedly coming from China. He also urged the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to facilitate the registration of IPs so they can avail of government services, including social welfare aid. Elma Jabonillo, Registration Officer III of the PSA's Civil Register Management Division, noted that while they aim to register two million birth certificates of marginalized sectors including IPs and Muslim Filipinos, they have so far registered 1.34 million. Among the bills tackled at Thursday's hearing were: * Resource centers for IPs (Senate Bills 1167, 838 and 688)

* Indigenous community conserved territories and areas act (SB 1399, 831 and 510)

* Traditional property rights of IPs (SB 1716 and 839)

* Community intellectual rights of indigenous cultural communities (SB 862)

* Sheikh Karim'ul Makhdum Day (SB 1616) Senate Bill 1616 aims to generate national consciousness about the contribution of Islam to the Philippines, as well as the significant social impact of Muslim Filipinos in the country. It aims to declare Sheikh Karim'ul Makhdum Day on Nov. 7, marking the establishment of the first Philippine Mosque by Sheikh Makhdum that helped spread Islam in the Philippines. Robin, Nanawagan ng Aksyon at Mabilisang Pagpasa ng Panukalang Batas para sa Muslims at IPs Tumulak ng agarang aksyon si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa mga ahensya ng pamahalaan sa pagprotekta ng karapatan ng mga Muslim at Indigenous People (IPs), kasama ang mabilis na pagpasa ng panukalang batas na tutulong sa kanila. Namuno si Padilla nitong Huwebes ng pagdinig sa Senado kung saan itinalakay ang 10 panukalang batas na magtatayo ng resource centers para sa IPs, ng indigenous community conserved territories and areas, traditional property rights ng IPs at ang deklarasyon ng Sheikh Karim'ul Makdhum Day. "Ang ating mga katutubo, kapag hindi natin naibigay sa kanila ang 'kalayaan' na sinasabi natin at pinagmamalaki at katatapos pa lang natin ipagdiwang noong June 12, balewala ang kalayaan na yan. Parang ang kalayaang yan hindi totoo," ani Padilla sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs. "Yung pagbibigay natin ng anong karapat dapat sa kanila wala silang hinihingi na sobra. Hinihingi nila ang kanila lang. Pag yan ibinigay natin, totoo na ang kalayaan na sinasabi natin kasi napakapangit na tayong mga mestizo, malaya pero ang tunay na may-ari ng lupang ito di malaya. Anong klase yan? Tayo pumalit sa mga colonizer, which is I think very wrong. Dapat tayo nagbibigay sa kanila ng kung ano ang para sa kanila. Wala silang hinihinging sobra," dagdag nito. Nanawagan si Padilla ng dagdag na kapangyarihan para sa National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), na aniya'y dapat mamuno sa pagsulong sa karapatan ng mga IPs. Sa pagdinig, ipinunto ni Padilla na may 110 IP groups na may 14 hanggang 17 milyong Pilipino - kung saan 61 porsyento ay nasa Mindanao at 33 porsyento ay nasa Hilagang Luzon. Aniya, nananatiling pinakamahirap ang IPs sa Pilipinas at sa buong mundo. Ayon sa World Bank, aniya, ang mga IPs ay kasama sa 6 porsyento ng populasyon sa mundo pero population pero kasama sa 20 porsyento sa pinakamahirap sa mundo. Nanawagan din si Padilla sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno para aksyunan ang mga problema ng IPs, kasama ang pekeng weaving products na diumano'y galing sa China. Panawagan naman niya sa Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) ang pagpapadali ng pagrehistro ng IPs para magkaroon sila ng serbisyo mula sa pamahalaan. Ayon kay Elma Jabonillo, Registration Officer III ng PSA Civil Register Management Division, nais nilang magrehistro ang 2 milyong birth certificates ng marginalized sectors kasama ang IPs and Muslim Filipinos, at sa ngayon ay nakarehistro na sila ng 1.34 milyon. Tinalakay nitong Huwebes ang mga panukalang batas kasama ang: * Resource centers for IPs (Senate Bills 1167, 838 and 688)

* Sheikh Karim'ul Makhdum Day (SB 1616) Layunin ng Senate Bill 1616 ang magkaroon ng national consciousness sa kontribusyon ng Islam sa Pilipinas kasama ang social impact ng Muslim Filipinos sa bansa. Sa ilalim nito, magkakaroon ng Sheikh Karim'ul Makhdum Day sa Nobyembre 7, na iginugunita ang pagtayo ni Sheikh Makhdum ng unang Islamic Mosque na nagpalawak ng Islam sa Pilipinas.