Westbound Nitro entrance ramp on I-64 to close Friday, June 23, 2023, through Monday, June 26, 2023

The westbound Nitro entrance ramp to Interstate 64 (Exit 45) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, for work on the ramp connected with the I-64 widening project.
 
This is a complete ramp closure.
 
Traffic that would ordinarily get onto I-64 at the Nitro entrance ramp will instead have to head south on WV 25 to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge, cross into St. Albans and turn right onto MacCorkle Avenue (US 60). Traffic will then head back west and turn right onto WV 817. Drivers can then get onto I-64 using the westbound St. Albans entrance ramp.
 
Signboards will inform the public of the ramp closure, and the detour route will be marked.​​

