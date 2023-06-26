FMA CEO Nic Burt added, “Many members of the Association have experienced George’s unwavering commitment to the Association and FM Industry first-hand.

George Stams GJK Director receives a AM award for 30 years of Charity and Industry work” — GJK Media

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- George Stamas GJK Facility Services 30 Years of Charity and Philanthropy Receives a AM Award

The Association congratulates long-term member George Stamas (AM) on being named on the Australia Day 2022 Honours list.

George, who has been a committed FMA National Board Director for almost 11 years, was recognised for his service to the community through his involvement in the not-for-profit sector and business.

Over his 20 years as a member with the Association, George has supported the growth and development of the Association through involvement in numerous committees and in his role as the Victorian Branch Committee Member and Chair. He is also a strong supporter of the Associations advocacy work and education platform with the creation of an indigenous scholarship for the Diploma of Facilities Management.

Of the honour, FMA Chair Bryon Price said, “It is very pleasing to see George recognised in this public way for his significant service to the community and industry including his longstanding contribution to our Association and the Facility Management industry of Australia.”

FMA CEO Nic Burt added, “Many members of the Association have experienced George’s unwavering commitment to the Association and FM Industry first-hand and I am sure they will all agree this Australia Day Honour in recognition of his service to the community is well-deserved.”