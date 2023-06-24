Top legislator called on RoK enterprises to open R&D centres in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 24 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in Hà Nội on Friday, saying that the visit reflects the RoK Government and the President’s appreciation for bilateral ties.

NA Chairman Huệ suggested both countries further enhance trade facilitation and continue promoting bilateral trade towards balance and sustainability.

He urged Korean enterprises to boost connection and assist Vietnamese firms in joining more deeply in their supply chains. Both sides should collaborate to establish strategic supply chains that they have potential, strength and need.

The host also called on the RoK to expand the scale of providing official development assistance for Việt Nam and encourage major corporations to open innovation and R&D centres in Việt Nam.

The two countries should intensify cooperation across national defence-security, seasonal labour and working holiday programmes, he said, suggesting the two governments soon implement the Social Insurance Agreement signed during the host’s official visit to the RoK in December 2021.

He also sought the RoK’s assistance in human resources training, people-to-people exchanges, and joint projects that promote local twinning, including between elected bodies of both countries' localities.

Stressing that the young generation, including young parliamentarians, is the future of the Việt Nam-RoK relations, the host suggested the RoK consider funding student exchange programmes between the two nations.

On the occasion, he invited a delegation of the RoK’s legislature to the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be held in Việt Nam.

On global and regional issues of shared concern, he welcomed the RoK’s continued contributions and enhanced cooperation within the ASEAN-RoK, Mekong-RoK frameworks and close coordination with Việt Nam in its role as the coordinator of ASEAN-RoK relations for the 2021-2024 period.

He asked the RoK to support and share a common vision in ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), and affirmed that Việt Nam always paid attention to and stayed ready to actively contribute to the process of denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula.

Agreeing with Chairman Huệ’s proposals, President Yoon asked both sides to continue working closely together at multilateral forums.

While highlighting the importance of the two legislative bodies in creating a favourable legal environment for marine-based economic activities, he said small-, medium- and large-sized Korean enterprises were focusing on investing in hi-tech in Việt Nam with the aim of creating new values. This collaboration would serve as a natural mechanism for technology transfer and sharing of experience between the two countries.

He expressed his interest in nurturing sci-tech for the two countries’ young generations, including Vietnamese students in the RoK so that they could contribute to improving the development and production capabilities of Việt Nam upon completing their studies.

In reply, the host said the Vietnamese NA had asked the Government to thoroughly review issues related to the global minimum corporate tax which is to be debated during the NA’s session later this year. He wished that the RoK would share its experience with Việt Nam in this field.

He informed the guest that during the ongoing session, the Vietnamese legislature agreed to amend the regulations regarding visas, with breakthrough measures to create favourable conditions for foreigners to enter, exit and reside in Việt Nam.

There would be discussions with the Government on the issue of work permits to facilitate the entry of Korean experts into Việt Nam, he said. — VNS