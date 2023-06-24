The Deadline to Apply with FEMA is Today, but FEMA Remains in Oklahoma to Assist Survivors

OKLAHOMA CITY – Today, Friday, June 23, is the final day for residents in Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties to apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA is still here in Oklahoma to assist survivors even though the application deadline is closing.

FEMA staff remain active in helping Oklahomans recover from disaster. FEMA will continue working with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to help survivors and communities in the recovery process.

A few ways FEMA continues to support survivors:

Disaster Recovery Center

FEMA staff remain at the Disaster Recovery Center in Shawnee. The center remains open until June 29 to assist survivors with their recovery.

Pottawatomie County

130 N. Louisa Ave.

Shawnee, OK 74801

The operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Application Information

If you have not applied for FEMA assistance, you should do so today.

Apply online at disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. Help with your application or questions is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

You should apply even if you have insurance. You do not need to wait on your insurance settlement to apply. FEMA may provide financial assistance to eligible survivors who have uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused damage or loss.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4706. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.