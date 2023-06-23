Governor Cooper Signs Seven Bills, Vetoes Two Bills and Lets One Bill Become Law

NORTH CAROLINA, June 23 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper also vetoed the following bills:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on SB 582:

“The provision in this bill that severely weakens protection for wetlands means more severe flooding for homes, roads and businesses and dirtier water for our people, particularly in eastern North Carolina. This provision coupled with the drastic weakening of federal rules caused by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in the Sackett case, leaves approximately 2.5 million acres, or about one half of our state’s wetlands, unprotected. The General Assembly has allocated tens of millions of dollars to protect the state from flooding and my administration is working to stop pollution like PFAS and other contaminants. This bill reverses our progress and leaves the state vulnerable without vital flood mitigation and water purification tools.”

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 750:

“This bill does exactly what it claims to stop. For political reasons only, it unnecessarily limits the Treasurer’s ability to make decisions based on the best interest of state retirees and the fiscal health of the retirement fund.”

Governor Cooper also declined to sign one bill into law:

