Alternative Products Expo and Green Light Events Partner to Create the Unique “Weed & Whiskey TV Lounge”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, TX – June 28, 2023 – Alternative Products Expo (APE) and Green Light Events (GLE) have announced a unique partnership to create the Weed And Whiskey TV lounge at the upcoming expo. Alt Pro Expo 2023 is scheduled to take place from July 13-15 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. This innovative collaboration aims to elevate the expo experience for attendees, providing them with an immersive and engaging space that merges entertainment, education, and relaxation. The Weed And Whiskey Lounge will be upstairs close to the entrance of the expo.
The Weed & Whiskey TV lounge will focus on a number of key initiatives:
1. Producing high-quality, multi-angle video content featuring special guests and sponsors, adding a dynamic element to the expo experience.
2. Curating a relaxing environment where buyers can unwind, network, and engage with the industry in a less formal setting.
3. Promoting the upcoming Texas Cannabis Round Up, an exciting event that brings together enthusiasts, professionals, and entrepreneurs from the cannabis industry.
"We're honored to play a part in promoting this event and curating the lounge. Our goal is to create the excitement and energy to guarantee the show will be back in Dallas,” said Daulton O’Neill, CEO of Green Light Events.
Dallas-based Weed And Whiskey TV is equally enthusiastic about this innovative activation. "Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, Founder of Weed And Whiskey TV, said, “We are thrilled to have the naming rights to this lounge and we're excited to bring our audience even more of the content they love. Alternative Products Expo is the leading event in the alternative products space, and we're excited to be a part of it. We believe that this partnership will help us reach a wider audience and continue to provide our viewers with the best possible content.”
For more information, please visit https://altproexpo.com. To receive complimentary tickets to the show, use the code: W&W.
About Alternative Products Expo (APE):
Alternative Products Expo is a premier event for the alternative products industry. APE brings together industry leaders from across the cannabis, CBD, and hemp industries to network, learn, and conduct business. APE is committed to promoting education and awareness about the alternative products industry, providing a unique platform for exchange and growth.
About Green Light Events (GLE):
Green Light Events is a Dallas based event planning and management firm. From a meet-up for a dozen folks, to the tens of thousands of people attending SXSW or EarthX, GLE handles it all. Planning, Event Management, Venue Scouting, Day Of Services and more. Let us make your next event perfect and one to remember.
About Weed & Whiskey TV:
Weed & Whiskey TV is a leading online media platform for the cannabis and spirits industries. The channel produces educational videos, podcasts, and live events that feature industry leaders and experts. Weed & Whiskey TV is committed to providing its audience with the most recent and relevant information about the cannabis and spirits industries.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
