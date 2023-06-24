Flash News: OKX NFT Marketplace Adds Support for Blur Collection Bids

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 24, 2023.



OKX NFT Marketplace Adds Support for Blur Collection Bids

OKX NFT Marketplace has recently integrated Blur's bids, allowing for real-time best price offers, a time buffer for recent trades, a personalized order summary across markets and batch acceptance of Blur collection bids. Blur is an NFT marketplace known for its community-driven and fair platform for NFT traders and collectors.

Through the integration, best price orders are instantly obtained and updated in real-time, allowing for a seamless trading experience.

The integration has also enhanced the desktop order book mode experience by enabling batch acceptance of Blur collection bids. This makes OKX NFT Marketplace the first NFT platform that supports cross-market batch acceptance of Blur collection bids.

OKX NFT Marketplace is an NFT trading platform that works seamlessly with over 10 networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, OKTC, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche C, Immutable X, Aptos, Arbitrum One, Optimism, Klaytn, Arbitrum Nova and zkSync Era.

To learn more, visit the OKX NFT Marketplace.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. OKX IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH ANY PARTICULAR DEFI PROTOCOL, MAKES NO WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR UNDERTAKINGS RELATING TO ANY DEFI PROTOCOL’S OFFERINGS, AND IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT LOSS OR OTHER DAMAGE ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. OKX WALLET IS AN AGGREGATOR; ALL DISPLAYED ESTIMATED RETURN RATES ARE PROVIDED BY THE DEFI PROTOCOL, AND ARE NOT GUARANTEED NOR INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RETURNS. PLEASE CONDUCT YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE INVESTING IN ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.