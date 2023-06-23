Laredo CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for sexual abuse

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry, detained one male wanted for sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

“Child abuse is an adverse childhood experience that can cause serious long-term consequences to those who have fallen victim to this heinous crime,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Identification and verification of wanted persons though law enforcement databases help verify these alleged criminals and bring them to justice.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Thursday, Jun. 22, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. A CBP officer inspecting vehicle traffic arriving from Mexico, referred Magdaleno Garcia Rodriguez, a 43-year-old male Mexican citizen, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, issued by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office located in Seguin, TX. The warrant was confirmed to be active. The subject was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

