Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas in May

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas for the year ending May 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in seven metropolitan areas, decreased in four, and was unchanged in three.





"Illinois continues to experience steady, persistent job growth across the state, a trend that has continued for more than two years," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES remains a critical resource connecting workers and employers to fill newly created positions as job growth expansion continues across industries and metro areas."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+3.2%, +3,200), the Peoria MSA (+2.9%, +4,900), and the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+2.7%, +3,200). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro Division were up +1.6% or +61,500.Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Government (fourteen areas); Education and Health Services, Leisure and Hospitality, and Other Services (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (nine areas); and Manufacturing (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Danville MSA (+0.5 point to 5.2%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+0.5 point to 3.9%), and the Lake-Kenosha County IL-WI Metro (+0.4 point to 4.1%). The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metro (-1.3 percentage points to 3.2%), a record low unemployment rate for the month of May, followed by the Rockford MSA (-0.3 point to 5.9%) and the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-0.2 point to 4.0%).

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area May 2023* May 2022** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.5% 3.5% 0.0 Carbondale-Marion 4.0% 4.2% -0.2 Champaign-Urbana 3.7% 3.6% 0.1 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 3.2% 4.5% -1.3 Danville 5.2% 4.7% 0.5 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.9% 3.4% 0.5 Decatur 5.4% 5.4% 0.0 Elgin 4.3% 4.1% 0.2 Kankakee 5.0% 4.9% 0.1 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.1% 3.7% 0.4 Peoria 4.4% 4.3% 0.1 Rockford 5.9% 6.2% -0.3 Springfield 3.8% 3.9% -0.1 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.7% 3.7% 0.0 Illinois Statewide 3.6% 4.4% -0.8 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area May May Over-the-Year 2023* 2022** Change Bloomington MSA 98,200 95,200 3,000 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,200 56,500 700 Champaign-Urbana MSA 122,700 119,500 3,200 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,804,100 3,742,600 61,500 Danville MSA 27,200 27,000 200 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 185,500 182,700 2,800 Decatur MSA 48,900 48,000 900 Elgin Metro Division 267,300 260,600 6,700 Kankakee MSA 43,300 43,200 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 423,700 416,500 7,200 Peoria MSA 173,700 168,800 4,900 Rockford MSA 146,400 146,200 200 Springfield MSA 109,500 108,700 800 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 241,300 241,000 300 Illinois Statewide 6,150,100 6,030,300 119,800 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area May 2023 May 2022 Over the Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 3.4 % 4.8 % -1.4 DuPage County 2.6 % 3.5 % -0.9 Grundy County 3.2 % 4.5 % -1.3 Kendall County 2.8 % 3.7 % -0.9 McHenry County 2.8 % 3.7 % -0.9 Will County 3.1 % 4.3 % -1.2 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 4.1 % 4.1 % 0.0 Kane County 4.4 % 4.1 % 0.3 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 4.3 % 3.8 % 0.5 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 5.0 % 4.9 % 0.1 Cities Aurora City 3.7 % 3.9 % -0.2 Chicago City 3.6 % 5.1 % -1.5 Elgin City 4.7 % 5.2 % -0.5 Joliet City 3.7 % 5.1 % -1.4 Kankakee City 6.9 % 6.9 % 0.0 Naperville City 2.7 % 3.4 % -0.7

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.2 percent in May 2023 from 4.5 percent in May 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +61,500 compared to May 2022. The Leisure-Hospitality (+28,400) and Educational-Health Services (+27,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. Employment declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-5,600), Information (-2,600) and Retail Trade (-2,400).





Elgin, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.3 percent in May 2023 from 4.1 percent in May 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +6,700 compared to May 2022. Government (+2,300), Educational-Health Services (+2,000) and Professional-Business Services (+1,800) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Construction (-1,400) and Retail Trade (-700) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent in May 2023 from 3.7 percent in May 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +7,200 compared to May 2022. Leisure-Hospitality (+2,800), Retail Trade (+1,900), Educational-Health Services (+1,400) and Manufacturing (+1,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. Financial Activities (-500), Construction (-200) and Information (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Kankakee, IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.0 percent in May 2023 from 4.9 percent in May 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +100 compared to May 2022. Government (+300), Wholesale Trade (+100) and Leisure-Hospitality (+100) sectors had payroll gains over the year. The Manufacturing (-200), Professional-Business Services (-100), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100), and Construction (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago.









Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (February 2023 data compared to February 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.



